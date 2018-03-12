Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Route 910 re-opens in Pine after fatal crane accident

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, March 12, 2018, 7:33 p.m.
Northern Regional Police early Tuesday cleared the accident scene of Route 910 in Pine Township where a Sewickley man was killed Monday.

PennDOT is expected to re-open the road by 5 a.m., according to police

Officials identified the man killed in the traffic accident as Jay Watts, 54, of Sewickley.

The accident, involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck, happened just before 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 910 and Karrington Drive, Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said.

That section of Route 910, near Babcock Boulevard, also is known as Gibsonia Road.

Downs said the tractor-trailer truck was hauling a crane when it overturned, and the crane toppled on top of the pickup.

Route 910 was closed between Hardt and Babcock Boulevard.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

