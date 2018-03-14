Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Man found dead after standoff with police in barricaded Elliott home

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 5:33 a.m.
Jason Bridge | Tribune-Review

Updated 9 hours ago

A man is dead following standoff with police early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh's Elliot neighborhood, authorities said.

The standoff began as a domestic incident between a married couple about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Herschel Street, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George.

The woman got out of the house safely, George said, but the man barricaded himself inside. No children were involved, but the man reportedly had weapons and "a large amount" of ammunition in the house.

The medical examiner's office has identified the man as 57-year-old Earl Ross.

Pittsburgh SWAT officers responded, as did Allegheny County SWAT officers and homicide detectives. Pennsylvania State Police were also on scene, George said.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., Ross shot at police, who returned fire, according to George.

Negotiators talked with Ross after the gunfire, police said. SWAT officers entered the home shortly before 7:30 a.m. and found him dead inside.

Police have not said whether he was killed in the shooting or from a self-inflicted wound.

Staff writer Mary Ann Thomas contributed. Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me