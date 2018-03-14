Man found dead after standoff with police in barricaded Elliott home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man is dead following standoff with police early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh's Elliot neighborhood, authorities said.

The standoff began as a domestic incident between a married couple about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Herschel Street, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George.

The woman got out of the house safely, George said, but the man barricaded himself inside. No children were involved, but the man reportedly had weapons and "a large amount" of ammunition in the house.

The medical examiner's office has identified the man as 57-year-old Earl Ross.

Pittsburgh SWAT officers responded, as did Allegheny County SWAT officers and homicide detectives. Pennsylvania State Police were also on scene, George said.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., Ross shot at police, who returned fire, according to George.

Negotiators talked with Ross after the gunfire, police said. SWAT officers entered the home shortly before 7:30 a.m. and found him dead inside.

Police have not said whether he was killed in the shooting or from a self-inflicted wound.

Staff writer Mary Ann Thomas contributed. Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.