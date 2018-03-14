Washington County man gets probation for defrauding PennDOT, Turnpike Commission

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Washington County man was sentenced to three years of federal probation for illegally obtaining contracts for bridge projects from PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady.

U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer on Tuesday ordered Donald R. Taylor, 78, of Eighty-Four, to perform 300 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

Taylor was the owner of Century Steel Erectors Co. when he used another company — WMCC, Inc. — as a “front” to obtain the federally funded contracts, authorities said in the news release. Century Steel Erectors was not certified in the U.S. Department of Transportation's disadvantage business enterprise program, but WMCC was.

The program encourages the use of small, minority-owned businesses in federally funded projects, officials said.

Taylor admitted to concealing his company's role in contracts awarded to WMCC by covering his business logo on company vehicles at job sites and presenting his employees as WMCC workers, among other things, according to the news release.

Both companies fraudulently obtained PennDOT subcontracts for nine projects between 2012 and 2014 totalling about $1.065 million.

Taylor pleaded guilty on Oct. 30 and paid $85,221 in restitution to PennDOT.Co-defendant Watson L. Maloy Jr. was sentenced in February to two years of probation and a $1,000 fine. Taylor told investigators that he paid Maloy a periodic fee ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 for allowing Taylor to use WMCC, Inc., Maloy's business.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.