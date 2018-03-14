Owners of Pittsburgh pawn shop plead guilty to reselling items stolen by drug addicts
Updated 4 hours ago
Two men will be sentenced in July for their alleged role in selling health and beauty items that had been stolen by people addicted to drugs.
Federal authorities allege that Michael McDavid, 33, of Pittsburgh and Shane McFall, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., purchased items that were stolen from retailers such as Rite-Aid, Walmart and Giant Eagle, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady.
The items then were resold through Amazon, authorities said. The pair operated 412Flip, a pawn and resale shop in Downtown Pittsburgh.
McDavid and McFall pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity. At their sentencing scheduled for July 29, each faces up to 30 years in prison, a fine of $500,000 or both, according to the release.
