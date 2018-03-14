Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Tips for attending St. Patrick's Day parade, NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
Myka Coreera, 18, of Jeannette greets the public as he makes his way down the St. Patrick's Day Parade route dressed as a leprechaun on Saturday, March 14, 2015.
Jasmine Goldband | Trib Total Media
Myka Coreera, 18, of Jeannette greets the public as he makes his way down the St. Patrick's Day Parade route dressed as a leprechaun on Saturday, March 14, 2015.

Updated 4 hours ago

Here are a few key things to know about traveling to Pittsburgh on Saturday during the annual St. Patrick's Day celebration in Downtown and the NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena:

Avoid driving Downtown. Streets throughout the Golden Triangle will be closed starting at 7 a.m. for the St. Patrick's Day parade, including Liberty Avenue, Grant and Stanwix streets, Boulevard of Allies and all cross streets. City officials say streets should reopen by 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Parking Authority will offer free parking at its Second Avenue lot near the Allegheny County Jail. Free shuttle service between the lot and the South Side bar and restaurant district is available.

Stay sober. A large number of police will be on patrol in uniform and plain clothes looking for drunks and lawbreakers, particularly drunken drivers.

Use ride share or public transportation if possible. The Port Authority of Allegheny County is detouring about 50 bus routes that run through Downtown, but light-rail service will run on schedule.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will restrict traffic to one lane starting Friday night on a ramp leading from Business Route 376 to the inbound Parkway West but plans no other major road closures. The ramp will remain closed for road reconstruction until September. City officials plan to keep Carson Street through the South Side open for traffic but said drivers should avoid it if possible.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

Related Content
Nearly 50 bus routes to be detoured for Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday
The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday in Downtown Pittsburgh will cause nearly 50 Port Authority bus routes to be detoured. Bus routes that serve the ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me