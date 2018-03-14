Tips for attending St. Patrick's Day parade, NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here are a few key things to know about traveling to Pittsburgh on Saturday during the annual St. Patrick's Day celebration in Downtown and the NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena:

• Avoid driving Downtown. Streets throughout the Golden Triangle will be closed starting at 7 a.m. for the St. Patrick's Day parade, including Liberty Avenue, Grant and Stanwix streets, Boulevard of Allies and all cross streets. City officials say streets should reopen by 1 p.m.

• Pittsburgh Parking Authority will offer free parking at its Second Avenue lot near the Allegheny County Jail. Free shuttle service between the lot and the South Side bar and restaurant district is available.

• Stay sober. A large number of police will be on patrol in uniform and plain clothes looking for drunks and lawbreakers, particularly drunken drivers.

• Use ride share or public transportation if possible. The Port Authority of Allegheny County is detouring about 50 bus routes that run through Downtown, but light-rail service will run on schedule.

• The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will restrict traffic to one lane starting Friday night on a ramp leading from Business Route 376 to the inbound Parkway West but plans no other major road closures. The ramp will remain closed for road reconstruction until September. City officials plan to keep Carson Street through the South Side open for traffic but said drivers should avoid it if possible.

