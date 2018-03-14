Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Closure of rehab hospital at Children's Institute of Pittsburgh brings sadness

Suzanne Elliott | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
Jay Wessels and his mother, Barbara. Jay underwent rehabilitation at the Children's Institute of Pittsburgh.
Jay Wessels
Jay Wessels

Andrew Wessels credits the Children's Institute of Pittsburgh with enabling his son to lead a normal life.

“They were very good and accommodating to me,” said Wessels, of Charleston, W.Va. He reflected on his son's successful rehabilitation Wednesday, a day after the institute announced the closure of its inpatient hospital.

“He learned to walk again there and take care of his personal hygiene needs,” said Wessels, who describes his son, Jay, as a typical 17-year-old.

In fall 2013, Jay Wessels, then 12, was diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, most often caused by common viruses. He was airlifted to Pittsburgh on Sept. 18 and underwent heart transplant surgery six weeks later at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

On the recommendation of his son's doctors and surgeons, Wessels and his wife, Barbara, had Jay do his rehabilitation at the Squirrel Hill hospital.

They're forever grateful.

“He's a junior in high school and doing well,” Wessels said. “He has his learner's permit. He has his circle of friends and spends too much time hunched over a computer screen. I still have about a half inch of height on him. ... He can also grow a full beard.”

The institute announced it was closing its 62-bed hospital Tuesday. The reason for the closing, the institute said in a statement, was costs. Its remaining 19 patients will be transferred by mid-April.

The organization reported on audited financial statements more than $8.6 million in operational losses in its fiscal year ending June 30, 2017.

John Thornburgh, chairman of the Children's Institute of Pittsburgh's board, said it was hard being a small independent hospital surrounded by much-larger hospitals. He said it was impossible to have a sustainable business model.

“It was a decision we took very seriously,” he said.

The institute's other services, including its day school for children with special needs, its outpatient therapy, and its foster care center, Project STAR, which serves families in Allegheny, Westmoreland, Beaver and Washington counties, will remain open.

“Over the coming months, we will discontinue our inpatient services, which will allow The Children's Institute to more fully invest in and expand our outpatient health care services, The Day School and Project STAR,” the institute said in a statement.

Dr. Joseph Aracri, system chair of pediatrics for Allegheny Health Network, said inpatient facilities are seeing less volume because outpatient therapy is more accessible and less expensive.

“It's sad to see the institute closing part of its facility,” Aracri said.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-871-2346, selliott@tribweb.com or via Twitter @41Suzanne.

