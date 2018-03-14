Homewood man indicted on charges he intended to sell nearly a pound of fentanyl
Updated 3 hours ago
A federal grand jury has indicted a Homewood man on charges he intended to sell nearly a pound of fentanyl over a three-week period last year, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said Wednesday.
The indictment, returned Tuesday, charged Lewis Lamont Johnson, 35, with conspiracy and intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl between Sept. 22 and Oct. 11, Brady said in a release.
He faces a third charge of conspiring to sell 40 grams of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl during that time, according to the release.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid painkiller, is 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times as potent as morphine. Just a few specks are enough to kill a person.
Johnson faces at least 10 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of life in federal prison. The charges also carry a fine of up to $10 million.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.