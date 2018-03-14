Broken egg found in Pittsburgh Hays bald eagle nest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of three eggs belonging to the Hays bald eagles has broken but two remain, and their parents are continuing to incubate them, the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania said Wednesday.

The broken egg was discovered Wednesday morning, the society said. It will remain in the nest and eventually disintegrate.

The society said it is unclear whether the broken egg was the first, second or third egg laid. The first egg was scheduled to hatch around March 20.

Bald eagle eggs typically take 35 days to hatch.

The eagles are in their sixth year of nesting on the same hillside above the Monongahela River. They laid three eggs in 2014, all of which hatched eaglets that eventually left the nest. They laid three eggs in 2016, but one was not viable.

Last year, a windstorm knocked out the bird's nest tree containing the first egg of the season. The birds rebuilt the nest and raised one chick.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaddyCzebsTrib.