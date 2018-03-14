Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh to honor African-American women in place of Stephen Foster statue

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
The statue of Stephen Foster in Pittsburgh's Oakland section.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The statue of Stephen Foster in Pittsburgh's Oakland section.

Updated 6 hours ago

Pittsburgh plans to replace a controversial statue of antebellum songwriter Stephen Foster with one honoring African-American women, the office of Mayor Bill Peduto said Wednesday.

Peduto's Task Force on Women in Public Art is asking residents to weigh in on selecting a woman to be honored. People can nominate a person online or offer suggestions during a series of community meetings that have yet to be scheduled.

“I look forward to the community's input to see how we can remember and commemorate African-American women and all their contributions in the city of Pittsburgh,” Peduto said in a statement.

Peduto announced last month that the city in April will relocate the Foster statue from its longtime home on Forbes Avenue at the entrance to Schenley Park to a private location with public access. Peduto said he hoped to keep it in the city but would support a move to an outside location where it would be used as a teaching tool for race relations. The city has yet to find a permanent location.

The statue has triggered controversy because it depicts Foster, who lived in Lawrenceville, standing above what many have described as a black slave strumming a banjo. Critics describe it as demeaning to blacks, while others view it as Foster gaining inspiration from a black musician.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

