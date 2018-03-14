Pittsburgh International Airport seeking artists to create installations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority is looking for artists to create three art installations for Pittsburgh International Airport.

The opportunity, open to both individual artists and organizations, is part of the Art in the Airport program.

“The Art in the Airport program aims to enhance the experience of the facilities for visitors and staff by presenting visual art, performing art, and public art of the highest quality,” an airport public notice states. “Through world-class programs and exhibitions, the airport's goal is for guests to develop an understanding and appreciation of the cultural assets in our region.

The first installation will be on display June 1 through Aug. 31, the second during the fall and the third during the winter, according to the notice.

The proposals are due by 4 p.m. April 6, the notice said. Each artist or organization chosen will receive $1,500.

For more information, visit this airport web page .