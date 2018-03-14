Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh International Airport awarded for environmental efforts

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
The landside and airside terminals, along with the control tower at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2014.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
The landside and airside terminals, along with the control tower at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2014.

Updated 3 hours ago

Airport Council International-North America has awarded Pittsburgh International Airport with an award for environmental achievement.

Airports in Vancouver, Los Angeles and Portland also received the award, a news release said. Winners were announced Wednesday in New Orleans.

"We applaud these five airports that have undertaken important work to enhance their communities through innovative approaches to sustainability that leads to economic vitality and operational efficiency," ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin Burke said in the release.

Pittsburgh International won in the "outreach, education and community involvement" award category for its "Outside the Fence" program, according to the release.

Through the program, the airport partners with the Montour Run Watershed Association to eliminate discharge from abandoned mines on airport property, the release said.

The airport is exploring the idea of building a microgrid powered by natural gas or solar energy to power the airport and manufacturing companies on its property, which would also improve airport sustainability, airport officials have said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

