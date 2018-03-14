Hampton man gets 2 years in prison for stealing from friends in investment scam

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man from Pittsburgh's North Hills will spend two years in federal prison for scamming friends and acquaintances out of hundreds of thousands of dollars he had promised to invest on their behalf, federal prosecutors said.

Cameron Howat, 58, of Hampton was convicted of mail fraud, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.

Howat must pay $420,000 in restitution to his victims and faces two years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Federal prosecutors found that Howat solicited money that was supposed to be invested in the foreign exchange market.

Howat told his investors he would keep 50 percent of their profits but instead used portions of their money to pay for personal expenses, prosecutors said.

Howat pleaded guilty to a charge of mail fraud in June.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shaun E. Sweeney prosecuted the case with help from the FBI.

