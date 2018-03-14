Pittsburgh police seek man who robbed Shadyside bank

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Shadyside on Wednesday.

The man entered the PNC Bank in the 5600 block of Walnut Street about 4:47 p.m., according to police.

He passed a note to a teller demanding money. He did not show a weapon and fled soon after, police said.

Police did not say whether he made off with any money.

The robber was captured on security footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call robbery detectives at 412-323-7800.

It was the second time this week Pittsburgh police have asked for help identifying a suspect in a bank robbery.

On Monday afternoon, a white man in a dark hat and gray jacket robbed Northwest Bank on Smithfield Street Downtown and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.