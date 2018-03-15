Pittsburgh restaurants come up short in consideration for James Beard awards
Updated 6 hours ago
A collection of Pittsburgh restaurants and chefs were named semifinalists for 2018 for the James Beard Foundation awards, some of the food industry's highest honors, but none of them made it to the next stage to become nominees for the awards, according to the foundation's website.
The foundation announced nominees Wednesday in categories ranging from outstanding chef to restaurant design.
Groups of semifinalists, which had been chosen from thousands of restaurants across the country, were whittled down to a handful of nominees per category.
The Pittsburgh semifinalists were:
• Outstanding Restaurant: Legume Bistro in North Oakland, run by chef Trevett Hooper
• Outstanding Restaurateur: Richard DeShantz and Tolga Sevdik, Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group, which includes Butcher and the Rye, Meat & Potatoes, Pork & Beans and Tako
• Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic: Wei Zhu, Chengdu Gourmet in Squirrel Hill; Bethany Zozula, Whitfield, at the Ace Hotel Pittsburgh in East Liberty; and Kristin Butterworth, Lautrec, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington
• Outstanding Pastry Chef: Casey Renee, Whitfield
• Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Professional: Meredith Meyer Grelli and Alex Grelli, Wigle Whiskey, Strip District
• Rising Star Chef of the Year: Becca Hegarty, Bitter Ends Garden & Luncheonette, Bloomfield
The nominees can be viewed at https://www.jamesbeard.org/blog/the-2018-james-beard-award-nominees.