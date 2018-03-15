Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Allegheny

Pittsburgh restaurants come up short in consideration for James Beard awards

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
Legume's pickled dish from bottom left, clockwise, pickled cherries, garlic scapes, radishes, Hakurei turnips, ramps, and sour dill pickles Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014. Legume was a James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Outstanding restaurant in the foundation's 2018 awards.
Heidi Murrin | Trib Total Media
Legume's pickled dish from bottom left, clockwise, pickled cherries, garlic scapes, radishes, Hakurei turnips, ramps, and sour dill pickles Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014. Legume was a James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Outstanding restaurant in the foundation's 2018 awards.

Updated 6 hours ago

A collection of Pittsburgh restaurants and chefs were named semifinalists for 2018 for the James Beard Foundation awards, some of the food industry's highest honors, but none of them made it to the next stage to become nominees for the awards, according to the foundation's website.

The foundation announced nominees Wednesday in categories ranging from outstanding chef to restaurant design.

Groups of semifinalists, which had been chosen from thousands of restaurants across the country, were whittled down to a handful of nominees per category.

The Pittsburgh semifinalists were:

• Outstanding Restaurant: Legume Bistro in North Oakland, run by chef Trevett Hooper

• Outstanding Restaurateur: Richard DeShantz and Tolga Sevdik, Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group, which includes Butcher and the Rye, Meat & Potatoes, Pork & Beans and Tako

• Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic: Wei Zhu, Chengdu Gourmet in Squirrel Hill; Bethany Zozula, Whitfield, at the Ace Hotel Pittsburgh in East Liberty; and Kristin Butterworth, Lautrec, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington

• Outstanding Pastry Chef: Casey Renee, Whitfield

• Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Professional: Meredith Meyer Grelli and Alex Grelli, Wigle Whiskey, Strip District

• Rising Star Chef of the Year: Becca Hegarty, Bitter Ends Garden & Luncheonette, Bloomfield

The nominees can be viewed at https://www.jamesbeard.org/blog/the-2018-james-beard-award-nominees.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me