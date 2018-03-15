Unspecific threat prompts lockdown at Monroeville schools

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An unspecific threat against the Monroeville area caused a brief lockdown at schools there early Thursday.

Forbes Road Career & Technology Center was locked down for less than 45 minutes following the threat, which came to the school's attention just as classes were beginning for the day, according to Assistant Director Nick Falcon.

Parents were notified of the lockdown by email and phone by 8:20 a.m.

“At the start of the school day today, we were alerted to a threat in the community,” Falcon said. “We immediately placed the school on lockdown and notified police.”

Falcon said police were quickly able to determine the threat was unsubstantiated and gave the all clear just after 9 a.m. Students and staff resumed their regular schedules, Falcon said.

Falcon said Forbes was not named directly in the threat, but the lockdown was initiated out of an abundance of caution.

“It was a general threat to educational facilities in this geographical footprint,” he said.

An official with the Gateway School District would not confirm whether a lockdown had been in place but did say, “Everything is back to normal and classes have resumed.”

Monroeville police did not immediately return a request for comment.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.