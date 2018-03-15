Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Allegheny

Unspecific threat prompts lockdown at Monroeville schools

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
Forbes Road Career and Technology Center
Courtesy of Forbes Road Career and Technology Center
Forbes Road Career and Technology Center

Updated 6 hours ago

An unspecific threat against the Monroeville area caused a brief lockdown at schools there early Thursday.

Forbes Road Career & Technology Center was locked down for less than 45 minutes following the threat, which came to the school's attention just as classes were beginning for the day, according to Assistant Director Nick Falcon.

Parents were notified of the lockdown by email and phone by 8:20 a.m.

“At the start of the school day today, we were alerted to a threat in the community,” Falcon said. “We immediately placed the school on lockdown and notified police.”

Falcon said police were quickly able to determine the threat was unsubstantiated and gave the all clear just after 9 a.m. Students and staff resumed their regular schedules, Falcon said.

Falcon said Forbes was not named directly in the threat, but the lockdown was initiated out of an abundance of caution.

“It was a general threat to educational facilities in this geographical footprint,” he said.

An official with the Gateway School District would not confirm whether a lockdown had been in place but did say, “Everything is back to normal and classes have resumed.”

Monroeville police did not immediately return a request for comment.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me