Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Allegheny

13 new eateries are opening in Allegheny County

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
Poulet Blue posted this photo of the new Lawrenceville restaurant's front door to Instagram.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued licenses to 13 new eateries last month, including 10 restaurants, a bakery, a juice bar and a tea house, according to a news release.

The new eateries are:

Poulet Bleu , 3519 Butler St., Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood: French restaurant from esteemed chefs Richard DeShantz and Dave Racicot, now open

• Bird on The Run, 128 S. Highland Ave., Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood: Fast-casual fried chicken restaurant from the owners of Kahuna

City Fresh Pasta Cafe , 1001 Liberty Ave., Downtown Pittsburgh

Oxford Market , 301 Grant St., Downtown Pittsburgh: Market offering breakfast, lunch and a bar, open in One Oxford Centre

Gryphon's Tea , 4709 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood

La Palapa , 2224 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood: Mexican restaurant relocated to near the Birmingham Bridge from a few blocks down

Carmi Family Restaurant , 1825 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood: Soul food restaurant relocating from North Side

Storms Restaurant & Lounge , 5001 Curry Road, Baldwin: Italian restaurant

• Soju, 4923 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood

Nino's Pizza , 4661 Old William Penn Highway, Monroeville

Jersey Mike's Subs , 5255 Library Road, Bethel Park: Sandwich chain's fifth location in the region

Salud Juicery , 209 Commercial Ave., Aspinwall: Fifth location for local chain

Shell's Sweets and Treats , 912 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

