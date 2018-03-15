13 new eateries are opening in Allegheny County
The Allegheny County Health Department issued licenses to 13 new eateries last month, including 10 restaurants, a bakery, a juice bar and a tea house, according to a news release.
The new eateries are:
• Poulet Bleu , 3519 Butler St., Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood: French restaurant from esteemed chefs Richard DeShantz and Dave Racicot, now open
• Bird on The Run, 128 S. Highland Ave., Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood: Fast-casual fried chicken restaurant from the owners of Kahuna
• City Fresh Pasta Cafe , 1001 Liberty Ave., Downtown Pittsburgh
• Oxford Market , 301 Grant St., Downtown Pittsburgh: Market offering breakfast, lunch and a bar, open in One Oxford Centre
• Gryphon's Tea , 4709 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood
• La Palapa , 2224 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood: Mexican restaurant relocated to near the Birmingham Bridge from a few blocks down
• Carmi Family Restaurant , 1825 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood: Soul food restaurant relocating from North Side
• Storms Restaurant & Lounge , 5001 Curry Road, Baldwin: Italian restaurant
• Soju, 4923 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood
• Nino's Pizza , 4661 Old William Penn Highway, Monroeville
• Jersey Mike's Subs , 5255 Library Road, Bethel Park: Sandwich chain's fifth location in the region
• Salud Juicery , 209 Commercial Ave., Aspinwall: Fifth location for local chain
• Shell's Sweets and Treats , 912 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks
