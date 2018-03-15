Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
4 baby otters make debut at Pittsburgh Zoo

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 11:10 a.m.
A baby river otter is examined by employees at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Mary Ann Thomas | Tribune-Review
A baby river otter is examined by employees at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

The public got a glimpse of the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's newest residents Thursday: four baby river otters.

The juveniles, two males and two females, were shown off during a routine health examination by zoo employees.

Zoo staff weighed, vaccinated and checked the otters' vital signs, then implanted identifying microchips in the animals.

The pups, not quite 2 months old, are the offspring of otters Annie and Country, who live in the zoo's Kids Kingdom.

River otters are native to Pennsylvania but, prior to 1900, declining water quality and habitat reduction greatly reduced their numbers, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Repopulation efforts began in the 1970s and, since then, otter populations in the state have increased greatly.

Otters remain a protected species in Pennsylvania with no hunting or trapping allowed.

