Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Allegheny

Pelosi praises Lamb despite his saying he wouldn't vote for her

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Pelosi called the Pennsylvania special election this week an 'upset' win and hopes that Democrat Conor Lamb will be sworn-in soon. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Pelosi called the Pennsylvania special election this week an 'upset' win and hopes that Democrat Conor Lamb will be sworn-in soon. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Updated 6 hours ago

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi had good things to say about Conor Lamb on Thursday despite his saying during his recent congressional campaign that he wouldn't vote for her to lead House Democrats, according to USA Today.

The publication reported Pelosi praised Lamb for his “extraordinary personal record” and for running a campaign she said was “laser-focused on pocketbook issues.”

Lamb announced early in his campaign that he wouldn't support Pelosi, saying both parties need new leadership in Congress.

Political analysts have said the rejection was a key component of his campaign. Outside Republican groups spent millions trying to tie him to Pelosi anyway, employing a tactic the groups have used in elections in other states.

According to USA Today, Pelosi told reporters she didn't think Lamb's rejection of her had much impact on the race and she didn't take it personally, blaming GOP groups for “demonizing” her.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

