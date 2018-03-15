Judge overturns Pittsburgh ordinance requiring landlords to accept federal housing vouchers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Allegheny County judge has ruled that a 2015 Pittsburgh ordinance requiring landlords to accept federal housing vouchers is “invalid and unenforceable.”

Common Pleas Judge Joseph James on Tuesday struck down the “Source of Income” ordinance, ruling that it violates Pittsburgh's Home Rule Charter. The charter prohibits the city from regulating private businesses.

“The city's ordinance makes participation in the Section 8 program mandatory,” James wrote in a four-page opinion. “Landlords will be forced to comply with the numerous and often burdensome requirements of the Section 8 program. The ordinance is invalid and unenforceable.”

The Apartment Association of Metropolitan sued in 2016, arguing that the ordinance violated the charter and Pennsylvania law. It asked the court to overturn the ordinance, which has not been enforced.

Section 8 is a voluntary federal housing subsidy program managed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by government agencies such as the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh.

“This was going to make the voucher program a mandatory program,” said Jim Eichenlaub, the apartment association's executive director. “(James) clearly said the home rule law doesn't allow you to do this. It just confirms and ratifies what we told the members of council and the administration at the time that they were doing it, that they were overstepping their powers.”

Tim McNulty, spokesman for Mayor Bill Peduto, said the administration was reviewing the ruling.

Councilman Daniel Lavelle, one of the bill's sponsors, previously said that the ordinance banned only rental discrimination against low-income voucher holders.

Neither Lavelle nor Councilman Ricky Burgess, the bill's other sponsor, returned calls seeking comment.

James cited the same reasoning in overturning two other ordinances passed by council in 2015 that would have required building owners to provide training for security guards and businesses to provide employees with paid sick leave.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.