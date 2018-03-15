Pittsburgh pension board: Fund wrongly paid retirees $78,000 in interest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh's Municipal Pension fund overpaid 78 former employees a total of $78,178 in interest over the past 13 years, pension board members said Thursday. The board now has to decide if they can recoup payments ranging from $20 to $10,000 from former nonunion employees who took lump sum payouts of pension contributions while working for the city. Members are seeking a legal opinion from their solicitor and said they plan to address the issue during a meeting in April.

“We'll see what the solicitor comes back with,” said board President John Sibbet. “Ultimately, the money is owed to the pension fund. Depending on what they come back with, we are obligated to try to collect it.”

The board discovered the error late last year and stopped paying interest to retirees who were not members of a union.

Prior to 2004, the city paid interest on employee contributions to the invested portion of its three retirement plans.

Employees contribute 4 percent to 5 percent of their salaries to funds covering retired police officers, firefighters and municipal workers. Employees who leave before they are pension eligible can seek repayment of cash they contributed to the plans.

City Council in 2004 amended its pension ordinance form municipal employees to exclude nonunion employees from collecting interest after Pennsylvania classified Pittsburgh a distressed city. Union employees receive interest payments.

Sibbet said the pension office wasn't notified of the change.

“We were unaware,” he said.

City Controller Michael Lamb, a board member, said city council never intended to exclude nonunion employees.

“We all know that it was their intent that everyone get interest, and some poor drafting (of the ordinance) led to this problem,” he said. “Legalities aside, this is really unfair, I think, that the pension fund can hold someone's money for however many years and not pay them interest on it.”

Members suggested that council could amend the ordinance. They also discussed seeking repayment directly from retirees and hiring a collection agency to recoup the funds.

“The bottom line is from an administrative standpoint the cost of collection, if that was an option that was considered, and the cost of litigation would probably outpace the amount that you ultimately collect,” Solicitor Craig Frischman said. “We can certainly outline legalities of the situation and provide options for the board to consider.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.