Pittsburgh faith groups hosting gun violence 'conversation'
Updated 15 hours ago
An ecumenical Christian group and two Jewish organizations are sponsoring an interfaith “conversation” on gun violence on Monday.
“Faithful Responses to Gun Violence: A Pittsburgh Conversation” will be held from 7-9:30 p.m. Monday at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh, 5738 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh.
The event, which is free and open to the public, also is sponsored by Christian Associates of Southwest Pennsylvania and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.
Confirmed speakers include:
• The Rev. Tim Smith, Center of Life, Hazelwood
• The Rev. Doug Patterson, Smithfield United Church of Christ, downtown
• Rabbi Jamie Gibson, Temple Sinai, Squirrel Hill
• Karen Hacker, director, Allegheny County Health Department
• State Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Pittsburgh
There also will be opportunities for discussion. RSVP by visiting www.casp.org/gunviolence .
