Former Pittsburgh Action Against Rape employee alleges PTSD discrimination in lawsuit

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 4:10 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

A former Pittsburgh Action Against Rape counselor is suing the nonprofit claiming the post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression caused by the child sexual abuse cases she handled led to her firing.

Caroline Zieth, in her lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, accused the organization of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act when she was fired in March 2017.

According to the lawsuit, Zieth began working at the South Side nonprofit in May 2015 and, in September 2016, began seeking treatment for PTSD, anxiety and depression. She cited nightmares, flashbacks and other mental and emotional trauma brought on by her work.

She began talking openly about her troubles to co-workers and supervisors, according to the lawsuit. Soon after, she said, PAAR Executive Director Alison Hall approached her at a training session and asked, “Are you OK?” Zieth said Hall told her she had no sick time left and “this job isn't for everyone.”

The suit alleges that Hall said these things in front of other co-workers, and Zieth said she later discovered she still had 41 hours of sick time left.

A few days later, Zieth was written up by her supervisor, Carlos Golfetto, for “what he perceived to be deficiencies,” according to the lawsuit. Those included not updating her calendar and keeping a client for an extended period of time.

Zieth alleged that other employees did similar things but were not written up. She said she responded to the write-ups and believed she had corrected the mistakes. She was fired a week later, according the lawsuit.

Zieth claims she was fired because of her PTSD. The lawsuit seeks back pay and benefits, legal and court costs and other damages.

PAAR officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

click me