Review of Pennsylvania's special election is underway

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Election Board members reviewing provisional ballots cast in Tuesday's special congressional election were outnumbered Friday by 10 observers for the race's campaigns, the Republican and Democratic parties and the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It's not unusual to see one or two people, but this many is unusual,” said county spokeswoman Amie Downs.

A formal review of special-election results in the 18th Congressional District race began across the district Friday morning. The district includes parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington and Greene counties.

In Allegheny County, members of the Election Board were sworn in after 9 a.m.

Observers signed in after that. They included one person representing apparent-winner Conor Lamb's campaign, two for Rick Saccone's campaign, one for the Republican Party, three for the Democratic Party and three for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Friday's review began with provisional ballots, which are used to record a person's vote when there are questions about whether they are eligible to vote.

A total of 128 provisional ballots were filed in Allegheny County, Downs said. She said the Elections Division determined that 40 of those ballots should be counted.

Twenty-four of the 40 ballots were counted Friday, with 11 of the votes going to Lamb and 13 to Saccone, Downs said.

Observers challenged the remaining 16 ballots. Notices will be sent to the voters who cast those ballots advising them to attend hearings next Friday in the Elections Division office.

Observers also challenged the Elections Division's decision to not count 13 other provisional ballots. Hearing notices will be sent to people who cast eight of those ballots. The other five came did not come in envelopes identifying the respective voters, so the county has no way to send them hearing notices, Downs said.

Downs said the election board also went through absentee ballots that were not entered into the results Tuesday, with Lamb getting 66 of those votes and 48 going to Saccone. There were no challenges.

With the provisional and absentee ballots added Friday, Lamb increased his margin of victory in Allegheny County by 16 votes. He won the county by 15 percentage points.

The election board will now review absentee ballots that already have been scanned, to see if the number returned by each precinct matches up with the number scanned. If any numbers don't match, a more in-depth review will be conducted.

The county also has received at least 99 military and overseas ballots, which are due by Tuesday. The results of those cannot be certified until five days later.

Michael Healey, an attorney representing the Lamb campaign, said he was on hand Friday “really just to make sure the procedures were followed, that each vote that should be counted is counted.”

Representatives for the Saccone campaign declined to comment.

A spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, which threatened a lawsuit over alleged irregularities in the county's vote-counting process, also was on hand but not counted among the observers.

“We want to make sure that everything is done by the book and is transparent,” NRCC spokesman Chris Martin said.

More than 100,000 of the over 228,000 people who voted in the special election are from Allegheny County.

Lamb, 33, a Democrat from Mt. Lebanon, collected about 49.8 percent of the votes cast compared with the Republican Saccone's 49.6 percent and Libertarian Drew Miller's 0.6 percent, according to unofficial tallies. Only 627 votes separated Saccone and Lamb, who declared victory early Wednesday.

Going into Friday, fewer than 400 provisional, military and overseas ballots were left to be counted across the district.

The outcome of the race won't be final until each county certifies their results. Allegheny County's election board is scheduled to meet April 2 to certify its results.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer.