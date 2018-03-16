Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Police want public's help to find suspect who shot McKees Rocks man to death

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 16, 2018, 6:24 a.m.
Police on the scene of a fatal shooting McKees Rocks March 16, 2018.
Courtesy WPXI
Police on the scene of a fatal shooting McKees Rocks March 16, 2018.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Police are trying to find the man who shot a McKeesport man to death at 1:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Olivia and Washington streets.

Juan Green, 31, was pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital at 2:22 a.m., according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Allegheny County police are investigating.

Green and the shooter were both in Becker's Café, 315 Olivia St., just prior to the shooting, according to a statement from Coleman McDonough, superintendent of the Allegheny County Police.

The two mean argued just before Green was shot, according to McDonough.

The shooter and two other men fled the area in a white sedan, unknown make and model.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous. County police can also be reached on their social media accounts including facebook .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me