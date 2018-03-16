Police want public's help to find suspect who shot McKees Rocks man to death

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police are trying to find the man who shot a McKeesport man to death at 1:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Olivia and Washington streets.

Juan Green, 31, was pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital at 2:22 a.m., according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Allegheny County police are investigating.

Green and the shooter were both in Becker's Café, 315 Olivia St., just prior to the shooting, according to a statement from Coleman McDonough, superintendent of the Allegheny County Police.

The two mean argued just before Green was shot, according to McDonough.

The shooter and two other men fled the area in a white sedan, unknown make and model.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous. County police can also be reached on their social media accounts including facebook .