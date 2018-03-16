Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Carnegie Mellon touts record applications

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 16, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Carnegie Mellon University
If Carnegie Mellon University's enrollment continues growing at the current pace, it's anyone's guess where the private research school will put its students.

In an era of shrinking applicant pools and declining enrollment at many colleges, enrollment at CMU increased from 13,961 in 2016-17 to 14,528 last fall.

Officials said Thursday that applications grew at a record pace again this year. While many research universities have seen only single-digit bumps in applications, CMU's applicants increased by 19 percent this year.

University officials said the increase occurred universitywide in fields ranging from computer science to humanities and social sciences to business.

CMU said in a statement that the diversity of the applicant pool also grew at a record clip, with increases in applications from Asian Americans (up 30 percent), African Americans (up 26 percent) and Hispanic and Latino Americans (up 20 percent). Applications from international students went up 7 percent, and the pool of female applicants increased 22 percent from last year.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

