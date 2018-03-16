Liberty Tunnel closures are back, starting Monday night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Crews on Monday will start the fifth and final phase of the Liberty Tunnel rehabilitation project.

PennDOT has approved 96 week night tunnel closures to take place this year for the project, according to a PennDOT release.

Those closures will begin next week from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, the release said. Friday night work may extend until noon on Saturdays.

PennDOT will announce the closures weekly before they happen, the release said.

The $30 million final phase of the project will include pavement rehabilitation, safety and control systems, air monitoring upgrades, a fire containment system and CCTV installation, the release said. Eight of the fans will also be replaced, as well as all electrical equipment.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-February 2019, the release said. Mosites Construction is the main contractor.

The closures will be coordinated with the Liberty Bridge closures to minimize impact on drivers, the release said. That $80 million project is slated to be finished in July.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com .