Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny County rule requiring candidates to quit unfair, councilman says

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Friday, March 16, 2018, 2:25 p.m.
The Allegheny County Courthouse rises above Grant St., Downtown, Friday, Oct. 17, 2014.
Keith Hodan | Trib Total Media
The Allegheny County Courthouse rises above Grant St., Downtown, Friday, Oct. 17, 2014.

Updated 5 hours ago

An Allegheny County councilman wants to get rid of a rule that requires council members to resign if they want to run for another public office.

Bob Macey, D-West Mifflin, plans to introduce legislation Tuesday that would place a referendum on the Nov. 6 ballot to let voters decide whether the council's Home Rule Charter should be changed to allow County Council members to run in other non-county elections without giving up their council seats.

If a council member wins the other office, he or she would then resign the council seat.

Macey is not introducing the legislation because he plans to seek another office, a point he stressed during a phone interview Friday.

“I'm not seeking any other positions,” Macey said. “It's not about me... all we're looking for is fairness so we are equal with other elected officials.”

Republican State Rep. Rick Saccone was not required to resign from his state House seat to run for Congress in Tuesday's special election, Macey pointed out.

The county executive is also allowed to run for other non-county offices without losing his or her job, the legislation notes.

About two years ago, the Government Review Commission recommended the county should nix the rule, Macey said.

In May 2015, Macey resigned as a part-time staffer in the office of state Sen. Jim Brewster, D-McKeesport, after a county ethics commission ruled he wasn't allowed to hold the staffer position while serving as a council member. Council members receive an annual stipend of roughly $9,000 a year, an amount the review commission recommended increasing.

Typically, after legislation is introduced, it goes to a council committee for further consideration.

If the full council approves the measure, voters would have the final decision through the referendum on Nov. 6, since it's a Home Rule Charter change, said Jared Barker, council's chief clerk.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me