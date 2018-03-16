Allegheny County rule requiring candidates to quit unfair, councilman says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Allegheny County councilman wants to get rid of a rule that requires council members to resign if they want to run for another public office.

Bob Macey, D-West Mifflin, plans to introduce legislation Tuesday that would place a referendum on the Nov. 6 ballot to let voters decide whether the council's Home Rule Charter should be changed to allow County Council members to run in other non-county elections without giving up their council seats.

If a council member wins the other office, he or she would then resign the council seat.

Macey is not introducing the legislation because he plans to seek another office, a point he stressed during a phone interview Friday.

“I'm not seeking any other positions,” Macey said. “It's not about me... all we're looking for is fairness so we are equal with other elected officials.”

Republican State Rep. Rick Saccone was not required to resign from his state House seat to run for Congress in Tuesday's special election, Macey pointed out.

The county executive is also allowed to run for other non-county offices without losing his or her job, the legislation notes.

About two years ago, the Government Review Commission recommended the county should nix the rule, Macey said.

In May 2015, Macey resigned as a part-time staffer in the office of state Sen. Jim Brewster, D-McKeesport, after a county ethics commission ruled he wasn't allowed to hold the staffer position while serving as a council member. Council members receive an annual stipend of roughly $9,000 a year, an amount the review commission recommended increasing.

Typically, after legislation is introduced, it goes to a council committee for further consideration.

If the full council approves the measure, voters would have the final decision through the referendum on Nov. 6, since it's a Home Rule Charter change, said Jared Barker, council's chief clerk.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.