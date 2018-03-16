Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police promote 11, bring back night watch commander

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, March 16, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
Newly promoted Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Cmdr. Michael Pilyih watches as his daughter, Jill, pins his new badge to his uniform during a promotion ceremony in the City-County Building Downtown Friday, March 16, 2018.
Megan Guza | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Lt. William Fleske leans down to let his 3-year-old son, Otto, pin his new badge to his uniform as his wife, Alessa, and Chief Scott Schubert look on during a promotion ceremony in the City-County Building Downtown Friday, March 16, 2018.
Megan Guza | Tribune-Review
Updated 8 hours ago

The Pittsburgh police have brought back the position of night watch commander, and Sgt. Michael Pilyih's promotion to that position Friday has been 30 years in the making.

The night watch commander — a position that hasn't existed in the bureau since 2004 — is charged with overseeing overnight operations and responding to any critical incidents that happen during that time. The shift is from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

"I have no doubt he's the right person for that position," Chief Scott Schubert said.

The bureau also promoted eight officers to the rank of sergeant and two to lieutenant at the promotion ceremony Downtown in the City-County Building.

Pilyih began his law enforcement carer as a campus police officer at Carlow University, and he joined the Pittsburgh bureau 30 years ago. He turned 60 in November.

The move was an unusual one, as it involved an officer skipping a rank — in this case, Pilyih skipped lieutenant and moved from sergeant to commander. It's happened only one other time, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said.

It was a move not taken lightly, he said, and came at the advice and recommendation of the bureau's top brass.

"The knowledge I learned over the years — that's really what helped this move," Pilyih said.

He said he's looking forward to mentoring younger officers and taking some of the pressure off of the daily command staff.

"It takes the burden off the other command staff at night," he said. "They're not getting called out in the middle of the night every night."

The following officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant: Jeffrey J. Abraham, Anthony W. Cunningham, Eugenio Perri, Virginia Beck, Lawrence E. Mercurio, Phillip A. Carey, Maurice Miller and Kelly Knerr.

Sgts. William A. Fleske and Christopher Sedlak were promoted to lieutenant.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

click me