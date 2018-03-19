Allegheny County, nonprofit teaming up to find tobacco retailers selling to minors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Health Department is planning to partner with a nonprofit to find retailers who are selling tobacco products to underage youths.

The department plans to use $1,000 of a $50,000 grant from University of Pittsburgh's Health Policy Institute for the project, said Ryan Scarpino, health department spokesman.

The funds are to be used to engage municipalities in chronic disease prevention, Scarpino said.

YES, the nonprofit partnering with the department for the project, employs high school students for part-time work in various community projects, said Amie Downs, county spokeswoman.

It's the first time the county has collected this type of data, Downs said.

The students, mostly volunteers, will visit several tobacco retailers in the county, such as convenience stores, Down said. They will not be going anywhere where minors are not permitted.

The students will conduct visual inspections of the stores, not trying to buy anything, take photos or do interviews.

“We held a training session with the students, which included some preliminary store visits. However, the survey is on hold until the contract is finalized,” Scarpino said.