Allegheny

Man arrested for Downtown bank robbery, attempted Shadyside hold-up

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, March 16, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
Timothy Sowinski
Tribune-Review
Timothy Sowinski

Updated 12 hours ago

Pittsburgh police have arrested a man in connection with a Downtown bank robbery and an attempted robbery in Shadyside this week, officials said Friday.

Timothy Sowinski, 49, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Middle and Emlin streets on the city's North Side, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George. Sowinski is charged with two counts of robbery and one count of receiving stolen property – all felonies.

The charges stem from incidents earlier in the week at two banks.

The first happened Monday afternoon at Northwest Bank on Smithfield Street in Downtown, according to police. The suspect – now identified as Sowinski – walked in and handed the teller a note demanding cash. He took off with an undisclosed amount.

The second incident happened Wednesday when Sowinski handed another note demanding cash to a teller, this time at the PNC Bank in Shadyside, police said. The teller hesitated, and Sowinski took off without any money.

Sowinski remains in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

