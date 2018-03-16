Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh man charged with fatal shooting in McKees Rocks early Friday

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Friday, March 16, 2018, 6:45 p.m.
A Pittsburgh man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death early Friday of a man in McKees Rocks.

Tyree Davis, 33, shot and killed Juan Green, 31, of McKees Rocks at the intersection of Olivia and Washington streets around 1:30 a.m., police said.

Green was pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side shortly after, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to police, their investigation determined that both men had been at Becker's Café, an Olivia Street bar in The Bottoms section of McKees Rocks, just before the shooting.

When the men left the bar, they began to argue, police said, and the disagreement grew violent before Green was shot.

Davis fled the area with two other men, police said.

After police identified Davis as the suspect, they said further investigation led them to a house on Glasgow Street in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.

Green was arrested there around 3 p.m. “using tactical resources from City and County SWAT,” without incident, police said.

Davis is detained in the Allegheny County Jail ahead of his arraignment.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

