Allegheny

Irish eyes smile despite cold weather at Pittsburgh's parade

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Parade spectators watch in the crowd during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 along Grant Street in downtown Pittsburgh.
Monsters and other costumed creatures with Scarehouse make their way down Grant Street during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh.
Monsters and other costumed creatures make their way down Grant Street during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh.
Husam Owais, of Pittsburgh, holds his two year-old son, Jackson, while waiting for the beginning off the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 on Grant Street in downtown Pittsburgh.
Parade spectators Roby Redinger (left of Upper St. Clair, Caden Flanigan, 12, and his sister Kiley, 10, (right) of Bethel Park, watch the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 as it makes its way down Grant Street in downtown Pittsburgh.
St. Patrick's Day parade watchers wait for goodies along the Boulevard of the Allies on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Rosie Semplice, 4, (left) James Rafferty, 10, and Jackson Semplice, 9, (middle) clamor for attention from Mary Ann Raymer of the Ladies of Ancient Order of Hibernians while she hands out candy during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh.
Lisa Wang, 6, is held by her grandmother, Jin-Jun Wang, while green adorned clowns visit for a greeting during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh. The family was visiting from China.
Spectators watch from the Boulevard of the Allies during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh.
A pair of young spectators watch during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade while wearing matching sunglasses on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh.
Zachary Lutz, 11, of York, watches while wearing his bright orange Leprechaun style beard during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh.
A spectator sits against the glass of a building on Grant Street during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh.
Spectators watch from Grant Street during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh.
Spectators watch from Boulevard of the Allies during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh.
Parade participants wave to the crowd during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh.
Parade participants make their way down Boulevard of the Allies during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh.
during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh.
A boy watches from the median on Grant Street during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh.
A boy enjoys a donut while watching the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh.
Parade participants make their way down Grant Street during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh.
The cold weather didn't deter revelers from celebrating at Pittsburgh's annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown this morning.

Decked out in a myriad of green combinations, the Irish, or at least Irish-for-today, lined the parade route along Grant Street and the Boulevard of the Allies. Kids were hoping to grab some of the goodies tossed to crowds from parade participants while adults tried to keep warm.

Some wore traditional Irish garb while others dressed as the Easter Bunny and even green-clad Irish zombies.

The parade is dedicated to the memory of late Pittsburgh Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney and featured 22,000 participants, 200 marching units, floats and groups representing ethnic heritage, according to organizers.

The parade also featured a 28-foot, 12,000-pound potato float courtesy of the Idaho Potato Commission.

