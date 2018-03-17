Irish eyes smile despite cold weather at Pittsburgh's parade
The cold weather didn't deter revelers from celebrating at Pittsburgh's annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown this morning.
Decked out in a myriad of green combinations, the Irish, or at least Irish-for-today, lined the parade route along Grant Street and the Boulevard of the Allies. Kids were hoping to grab some of the goodies tossed to crowds from parade participants while adults tried to keep warm.
March 17, 2018
♀️ pic.twitter.com/SUPi0eLkZG— Megan Guza (@meganguzaTrib) March 17, 2018
Some wore traditional Irish garb while others dressed as the Easter Bunny and even green-clad Irish zombies.
The parade is dedicated to the memory of late Pittsburgh Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney and featured 22,000 participants, 200 marching units, floats and groups representing ethnic heritage, according to organizers.
The parade also featured a 28-foot, 12,000-pound potato float courtesy of the Idaho Potato Commission.
The people on this @IsalysNation float just started a "chip-chopped" chant. pic.twitter.com/iXt4FEuWNr— Megan Guza (@meganguzaTrib) March 17, 2018