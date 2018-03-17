Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Bethel Park changes stagehand policy after parent raises issue of blackened faces

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
Bethel Park High School
WPXI
Bethel Park High School

Updated 3 hours ago

Stagehands at Bethel Park's high school switched from blackened faces to black ski masks after a concerned parent contacted the district, said Vicki Flotta, spokeswoman for the Bethel Park School District.

To blend into the background and not distract from the performance, the stagehands typically dress in all black. Up until Friday, they were also using burnt cork to darken their faces, she said.

Stage crews around the country have done that for years, and the district didn't really connect it with the racist practice of white performers putting on “blackface” until a parent contacted the district, she said.

“These kids are certainly not trying to offend somebody,” she said.

The parent saw the stagehands with the blackened faces during the Thursday night curtain call of “Legally Blonde.”

“We don't have any kids in the play — who are in the play — who are wearing blackface,” Flotta said.

Once the parent raised the issue, the district agreed the practice could be sending the wrong message and bought ski masks for the stage crew, she said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me