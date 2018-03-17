Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Diocese announces school mergers, closings

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 6:25 p.m.
St. Bernadette School in Monroeville is one of four merging for the next school year, the Diocese of Pittsburgh announced on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Courtesy of St. Bernadette School
St. Bernadette School in Monroeville is one of four merging for the next school year, the Diocese of Pittsburgh announced on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

Elementary and middle school programs at four Catholic schools in Allegheny County will merge and one will close, according to the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

North American Martyrs School and St. Bernadette School, both in Monroeville, will merge their pre-K through eighth grade programs, as will Assumption School in Bellevue and Northside Catholic School in Brighton Heights.

Both mergers will begin this fall with the 2018-2019 school year.

The pre-K through 8th grade education program at St. Rosalia Academy in Greenfield will close at the end of the current school year, the diocese announced through a news release. News of the closing and mergers was to be announced at Sunday masses.

Current St. Rosalia Academy students will be assisted in finding another Catholic school to attend and those students supported by the Extra Mile Education Foundation will continue to have the opportunity for a Catholic education available to them.

The changes are part on an ongoing regionalization of schools in the North Hills and Pittsburgh-East parts of the diocese.

Bishop David Zubik approved the merger and said the merged schools would have the new name Divine Mercy Academy.

Both school buildings will remain open as a result of the merger. The K–8 education program will be located at the St. Bernadette Campus. The Pre-K education program will be located at the North American Martyrs Campus. Only the Northside Catholic School building will remain open as a result of its merger with Assumption School. The pre-K–8 education program will be located there and the school will operate under a new name, to be submitted by the task force and approved by Zubik.Declining enrollment and increasing financial challenges were cited as the reasons for the both mergers.

The decision to close St. Rosalia Academy was recommended by the parish pastor after consultation with the pastoral and finance councils of St. Rosalia Parish and the administration of St. Rosalia Academy.A sharp decline in enrollment and substantial financial challenges were cited as the reasons to close the school.

Diocese officials said they recognized the decisions will be hard for many families but pledged to help them find Catholic schools for their children and said the moves were necessary to strengthen the diocese's school system.

“While schools may need to merge and close, we continue to work to strengthen the value of Catholic education for the students and families we are called to serve,” said Michael Latusek, diocesan Superintendent for Catholic Schools.

“We will be assisting families of current St. Rosalia Academy students in every way possible to attend another available Catholic school. We will also be supporting the Monroeville and Northside communities in forming new school families that are united to provide for the needs of their students.”

The Diocese of Pittsburgh operates the fourth largest system of schools in Pennsylvania, with about 17,000 students and nearly 1,500 teachers in 69 elementary, pre-K and special schools, and 12 secondary schools.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me