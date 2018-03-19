Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto hopes all major river bridges get decorative lighting, eventually

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto hopes the spectacular lighting of the Rachel Carson Bridge will spark a grassroots movement to illuminate all city bridges crossing the three rivers.

“Energy Flow” was a temporary art exhibit on the Rachel Carson Bridge — also known as the Ninth Street Bridge — chosen by the Pittsburgh Bicentennial Steering Commission to celebrate the city's bicentennial in 2016.

The rainbow display is coming down April 8 after an 18-month run as Allegheny County prepares for a bridge rehab this summer.

Peduto said Monday he plans to advocate for lighting up other city bridges permanently.

“This doesn't mean you'll have dancing rainbows on every bridge,” the mayor said. “Some bridges would be lit from the bottom up with more traditional lighting. Others would highlight their architectural uniqueness, and you do it in a way that would be done over the course of a decade or more.”

Peduto said he's had discussions with Riverlife, a Downtown nonprofit that advocates for riverfront improvements, to lead the effort.

Vivian Li, Riverlife's president and CEO, said the organization has advocated for the lighting of Pittsburgh's bridges for years.

“We are very excited to work with the mayor and county and philanthropic community on this,” she said.

Peduto said he hopes the Rachel Carson Bridge exhibit — a collaboration that involved Allegheny County, Pittsburgh, Covestro, Duquesne Light, WindStax, Riverlife and Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, among others — will stir interest among residents, local corporations and foundations.

“This will be able to show people what we could do if they would imagine what a light display along Fort Pitt, Fort Duquesne and the West End Bridge would look like, how we could create a triangle of light in that entire area as we see new development occurring on both sides of the Ohio River,” Peduto said.

He said the city and Allegheny County, which owns some of the bridges, would not change bridge names for sponsorships.

He noted that the Clemente and Smithfield Street Bridges have lighting, but it's outdated.

“We need a plan that No. 1 is financially feasible,” Peduto said. “We can't spend millions of dollars per bridge and expect to do them all. It would have to be a much grander design for some bridges and then lesser for others.

“We need it to be done on a timeline that is within a decade, and we need to have a maintenance program that is a part of it.”

Peduto urged people who support the idea to express their feelings on social media and in letters to elected officials.

Potential sponsors should contact him.

“Any company that would be interested in a specific bridge, just hit me up on Twitter,” he said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.