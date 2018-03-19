Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Animal control on Pittsburgh bobcat: 'That's no domestic cat'

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, March 19, 2018, 2:58 p.m.
A bobcat captured aboard the Gateway Clipper Fleet's Empress vessel Sunday, March 18, 2018, was released back into the wild within a day.
Via the Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Center
A bobcat captured aboard the Gateway Clipper Fleet's Empress vessel Sunday, March 18, 2018, was released back into the wild within a day.
A bobcat captured aboard the Gateway Clipper Fleet's Empress vessel Sunday, March 18, 2018, was released back into the wild within a day.
Via the Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Center
A bobcat captured aboard the Gateway Clipper Fleet's Empress vessel Sunday, March 18, 2018, was released back into the wild within a day.
A bobcat captured aboard the Gateway Clipper Fleet's Empress vessel Sunday, March 18, 2018, was released back into the wild within a day.
Via the Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Center
A bobcat captured aboard the Gateway Clipper Fleet's Empress vessel Sunday, March 18, 2018, was released back into the wild within a day.

Updated 4 hours ago

It's not the first time Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control Officer Steve Costa has gotten a call about a bobcat, but it's the first time the call was accurate.

"We get calls, but they usually end up being a Maine coon or a domestic cat," Costa said.

Costa and his partner, Jeff Ley, responded about 10 a.m. to a report of a bobcat running amok aboard the Gateway Clipper Fleet's Empress vessel.

Lo and behold, it was actually a bobcat.

"Once he poked out from (where he was hiding), Jeff looked at me and I said, 'That's no domestic cat,'" Costa said Monday.

Officials said crews were inspecting the vessel prior to boarding for the 11 a.m. cruise when someone spotted the animal.

Costa said a passenger reported that a train spooked the animal, which ran down the adjacent hillside and onto the boat. Costa went to one side of the upper deck with an extension pole with a loop on the end and Ley scared the bobcat toward Costa, who caught it.

Costa said the carrier they had was a bit too small, and the wildcat was cramped, so they retrieved a larger crate for his trip to the Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Center in Penn Hills.

He said it was the first bobcat he'd ever seen in the city.

No one was injured during the ordeal, including the cat.

Jill Argall, director of the center, said bobcats are solitary animals with large territories who like the woods, and they can be found all across the state. They feed mostly on small game, like rabbits, she said, and they tend to stay away from people.

Argall said this is the tail end of bobcat breeding season, and her best guess is that the young man was tracking the scent of a female and got confused.

By Monday, the bobcat had already been released back into the wild by the state game commission.

"He was very upset to be in captivity," she said.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

Related Content
Stowaway bobcat removed from Gateway Clipper's Empress vessel
Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control officers removed a stowaway bobcat from a Gateway Clipper vessel Sunday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to the fleet's South Shore ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me