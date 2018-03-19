Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Applications now accepted for Allegheny County summer youth employment program

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 19, 2018, 3:12 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Applications for the Learn & Earn Summer Youth Employment Program are now being accepted.

The annual program provides six-week summer jobs for nearly 2,000 underserved Allegheny County and Pittsburgh residents ages 14 through 21, according to a county news release.

Last year, the young people worked at 350 businesses and collectively earned $1.5 million in wages while gaining valuable work experience and developing skills in high-demand sectors such as health care and education, the release said.

“The Learn & Earn Program has provided thousands of youth in our community an opportunity to see what future jobs may exist in our region. After their experience, they can take that knowledge and skills they have learned to set themselves on a path to connecting with those jobs,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald in the release.

This year, the work period will begin June 25 and run through Aug. 3, the release said.

Applications will be accepted until 11 p.m. May 4.

To fill out an application, visit www.partner4work.org

Employers interested in learning about hosting interns can contact Shully Goldman at 412-552-7090 or sgoldman@partner4work.org.

