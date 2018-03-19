Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Snow to start Tuesday, carry on through Wednesday

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, March 19, 2018, 4:36 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Don't let today's warm weather fool you, it's still winter for a couple more days.

According to Rich Redmond, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Pittsburgh, forecasters are having trouble predicting how bad snow forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday will be, but chances are that commuters on Wednesday will have to contend with the weather.

"This is very complex and very difficult to nail down. Computer models are all over the place. The fact that we are mid-March, and temps are warmer – accumulation tends to be halted by the fact that surface temps are higher," he said.

Redmond said snow will begin following the morning commute on Tuesday and most likely become rain by the afternoon. By evening and going through Wednesday morning snow should be steady.

"The Wednesday morning commute could be a bit tricky," he said.

Redmond said accumulation could be between two and four inches, with slightly higher predictions in mountainous areas.

Snow should stop sometime Wednesday evening and dry weather should last until Sunday, when another storm system may bring more snow to the region, Redmond said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

