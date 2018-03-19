Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Hill District bank robbery suspect hops bus for short ride to jail

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, March 19, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh Police converged on Smithfield Street on Monday, March 19, 2018, chasing a suspect believed to have hopped a Port Authority bus after robbing the Key Bank Downtown. Officers search a bank robbery suspect at Third Avenue and Smithfield Street Monday afternoon. March 19, 2018
Bob Bauder
Pittsburgh Police converged on Smithfield Street on Monday, March 19, 2018, chasing a suspect believed to have hopped a Port Authority bus after robbing the Key Bank Downtown. Officers search a bank robbery suspect at Third Avenue and Smithfield Street Monday afternoon. March 19, 2018
Pittsburgh Police converged on Smithfield Street on Monday chasing a suspect believed to have hopped a Port Authority bus after robbing the Key Bank Downtown. March 19, 2018
BOB BAUDER
Pittsburgh Police converged on Smithfield Street on Monday chasing a suspect believed to have hopped a Port Authority bus after robbing the Key Bank Downtown. March 19, 2018

Updated 3 hours ago

A Hill District man hopped a Port Authority bus after allegedly robbing a Downtown Pittsburgh bank Monday, but his first stop landed him in jail.

Police officers in more than a dozen vehicles converged on Smithfield Street, stopping the bus minutes later and nabbed 55-year-old Jonathan Owens El of the Hill District.

Lt. Lori McCartney of the Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes Unit said police received a report at about 4:10 p.m. of a robbery at KeyBank inside the 300 Sixth Avenue building, with El allegedly entering the bank, passing a note to a teller demanding money and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police stopped two Port Authority buses less than three blocks away on Smithfield, between Third and Fourth avenues. El was on one of the buses, McCartney said.

The street was closed for about 20 minutes as police questioned riders and searched at least one piece of luggage.

El was charged with robbery and receiving stolen property.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder. Staff writer Patrick Varine contributed to this report.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me