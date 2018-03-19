Hill District bank robbery suspect hops bus for short ride to jail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Hill District man hopped a Port Authority bus after allegedly robbing a Downtown Pittsburgh bank Monday, but his first stop landed him in jail.

Police officers in more than a dozen vehicles converged on Smithfield Street, stopping the bus minutes later and nabbed 55-year-old Jonathan Owens El of the Hill District.

Lt. Lori McCartney of the Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes Unit said police received a report at about 4:10 p.m. of a robbery at KeyBank inside the 300 Sixth Avenue building, with El allegedly entering the bank, passing a note to a teller demanding money and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police stopped two Port Authority buses less than three blocks away on Smithfield, between Third and Fourth avenues. El was on one of the buses, McCartney said.

The street was closed for about 20 minutes as police questioned riders and searched at least one piece of luggage.

El was charged with robbery and receiving stolen property.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder. Staff writer Patrick Varine contributed to this report.