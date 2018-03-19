Female pedestrian, 47, dies after being struck by car in Carnegie
Updated 6 hours ago
A 47-year-old woman died Monday after being struck by a car in Carnegie, police say.
Emergency responders were called to the intersection of East Main Street and Chestnut Street at about 4:40 p.m. where they found the woman, who was taken to a local hospital and later died of her injuries, according to Allegheny County Police.
Police said a 78-year-old man was driving the car that struck the woman.
Police said that man “appeared to have suffered a medical event” that allowed the car to to go off the road and strike the pedestrian, according to a news release.
Neither person's identity was disclosed by police.
County homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call 833-ALL-TIPS (255-8477).
