Parkway West clear after vehicle overturns
Updated 10 hours ago
Traffic is moving again after first responders moved an overturned vehicle on the Parkway West heading out of Pittsburgh.
The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m., near Parkway Center Mall, according to Tribune-Review News Partner WPXI.
It was cleared in about an hour.
It is unknown if there were injuries.
BREAKING NEWS: OVERTURNED VEHICLE OUTBOUND PARKWAY WEST approaching Pkwy Center Mall- Heavy Delays Building in Both directions. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/j1Dgg6rJAO— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) March 20, 2018
The crash created a traffic jam that backed up more than four miles.
An official PennDOT Twitter account described the crash as a multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-376 westbound at Mile Post: 68.0. There is a lane restriction.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) March 20, 2018
State police were on the scene.
Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.