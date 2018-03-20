Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Route 28 reopens following wreck, lane closure at Etna bypass

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
Traffic is reduced to a single lane on Route 28 Tuesday afternoon following a single car accident. March 20, 2018.
Wintry weather conditions appeared to contribute to a single-car crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 28, according to Allegheny county dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the vehicle spun out of control just before the Etna bypass and slid into the median of the busy highway. It came to rest facing the wrong way in the right-hand lane of Route 28.

The lane closed about 1:15 p.m., according to PennDOT traffic cameras. It remained closed for about an hour.

Dispatchers said no was injured in the crash.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

