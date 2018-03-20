Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Route 837 reopens after water-line work completed in Clairton

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 2:03 p.m.

Emergency water line repairs in Clairton temporarily closed Route 837 in Clairton and sent traffic across the Monongahela River on Tuesday, but an easier-than-expected repair helped crews reopen the road before the afternoon commute.

Route 837 was completely closed in the area between Miller Road and Lincoln Way for an emergency water line repair, said PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan. Pennsylvania American Water spokesman Gary Lobaugh said the closure had originally been planned for later Tuesday night but was moved up because of possible subsidence in the area.

Crews dug into the road expecting to find and repair a leak in a 12-inch cast-iron water main, but instead found the leak was in a smaller service line that they were able to repair more easily, Lobaugh said. The repairs were completed and the road reopened by 3:30 p.m.

Traffic was temporarily detoured across the river via the Mansfield and Clairton-Glassport bridges.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

