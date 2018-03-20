Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh City Council considering anti-harassment training for city employees

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
Council President Bruce Kraus (Trib photo)

Pittsburgh City Council plans to consider legislation that would require all employees to complete anti-harassment training and prohibit the city from settling harassment cases in court via nondisclosure agreements.

City officials said the legislation introduced in council Tuesday was meant to update existing anti-harassment legislation.

“It's more along the lines of cleaning up the code and putting some additional things in there as we look at our harassment policies,” said Councilman Corey O'Connor of Swisshelm Park, a sponsor of the legislation. “The last time it was updated was 2010.”

O'Connor said the Department of Human Resources and Civil Service reported it has received 10 workplace harassment complaints in recent years.

The bill would prohibit the city from keeping secret settlement amounts in the event of a harassment lawsuit through nondisclosure agreements.

Council President Bruce Kraus introduced a separate bill that would require the city's Commission on Human Relations to provide anti-harassment training for all city employees, a first for Pittsburgh.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

