Heavy, slushy snowfall causes crashes, closings around region
State education secretary to speak at Point Park University

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
This 2016 file photo shows Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Riveraf during a 'Schools That Teach' tour stop.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
The state Secretary of Education will speak at Point Park University on Thursday.

Pedro Rivera will talk to students about leadership at 5 p.m. in the Lawrence Hall ballroom, 201 Wood St.

The event is part of an ongoing series presented by the university's leadership and administration doctoral program and the education department.

The event is open to the public.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

