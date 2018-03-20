Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Allegheny County seeking book donations for children

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
The morning sun illuminates the grand staircase on the first floor of the Allegheny County Courthouse on Monday, Sept. 21, 2015.
James Knox | Trib Total Media
The morning sun illuminates the grand staircase on the first floor of the Allegheny County Courthouse on Monday, Sept. 21, 2015.

Updated 9 hours ago

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services is collecting donations of new children's books for low-income children.

The books will be given to children and youth who receive meals through the department's Summer Food program, according to a county news release.

New picture books, early reader books and chapter books for children ages 5 through 12 will be accepted through June 1.

A list of suggested titles is available here .

Books can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Human Services Building or the County Executive's Office.

Books can also be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at Boyce Park, North Park, Round Hill Park and South Park, and from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at White Oak Park.

The Summer Food program provides free breakfast, lunch and recreation for children up to age 18 who receive free or reduced lunches during the school year.

