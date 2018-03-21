Man arrested for Homestead hit-and-run that killed 86-year-old pedestrian
Updated 3 hours ago
Allegheny County Police have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run crash that killed an 86-year-old woman walking along Eighth Avenue in Homestead on Tuesday, authorities said Wednesday.
Joseph Dwinga, 24, was arrested without incident in Mt. Oliver, according to a police news release. Investigators said Dwinga was driving a black Jeep Liberty when the vehicle struck 86-year-old Musya Skotnevskaya in the area of East Eighth Avenue and McClure Street just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the Jeep fled the area; Skotnevskaya died of her injuries at UPMC Mercy around 5 p.m.
Dwinga was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He is charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, drug violations and traffic violations.
Court records showed Dwinga had previously pleaded guilty and been sentenced to jail and probation for pinning a Port Authority Police officer with his vehicle while trying to flee a traffic stop in Sheraden in 2015. He pleaded guilty to simple assault, fleeing police, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct. Prosecutors withdrew a charge of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.
