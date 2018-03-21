Children, seniors would get first shot at antlerless deer under new bill
Children under 17, adults over 65 and military and disabled hunters could get to harvest antlerless deer a little earlier than other hunters under a proposal in the state House.
The bill, introduced last week, would allow those groups to harvest antlerless deer on the first day of firearms season instead of waiting the standard five days at the start of the season, when only antlered bucks may be harvested.
“Allowing these hunters to harvest both doe and buck deer on opening day of rifle season will increase the rate of success and the quality of hunt for these deserving license buyers,” state Rep. Bryan Barbin, D-Johnstown, wrote in memo introducing the legislation.
House Bill 2160 would take effect 60 days after passage. It hasn't yet received any votes.
