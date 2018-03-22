Police seek information about fatal shooting in McKees Rocks
Investigators are seeking help in solving a February homicide in McKees Rocks.
Andre Lee, 20, was fatally shot in the back Feb. 16. Police found him in the area of Ella and Gardner streets at 6:14 p.m. and he was pronounced dead at Pittsburgh's Allegheny General Hospital.
Allegheny County police detectives have learned that Lee was driving his vehicle with an adult male passenger just before the shooting. A woman entered Lee's vehicle with a gun and a fight between the female and the passenger ensued, according to Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers.
Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and the female suspect and two unidentified black men were seen running from the scene, according to investigators.
Anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding Lee's death is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered. Callers can remain anonymous.
