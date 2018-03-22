CCAC to offer free, introductory court reporting course

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Community College of Allegheny County's Allegheny Campus will host a free introductory course on court reporting this spring.

The course, A to Z Intro to Machine Shorthand, an Introduction to Stenographic Theory, will be held from April 19 to May 12.

The eight-week course is free, but students need to register to attend. Classes will be held on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Room 436 of Milton Hall.

The course is designed by the National Court Reporters Association and offers an introduction to court reporting. Students can find out if they are interested in pursuing a career in the field without investing any money and minimal time.

For more information or to register, contact Mary Beth Johnson at mjohnson@ccac.edu or 412.237.2748.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reawch her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.