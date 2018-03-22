Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

CCAC to offer free, introductory court reporting course

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
CCAC's Allegheny campus in Pittsburgh's North Side.
Tribune-Review
CCAC's Allegheny campus in Pittsburgh's North Side.

Updated 19 hours ago

The Community College of Allegheny County's Allegheny Campus will host a free introductory course on court reporting this spring.

The course, A to Z Intro to Machine Shorthand, an Introduction to Stenographic Theory, will be held from April 19 to May 12.

The eight-week course is free, but students need to register to attend. Classes will be held on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Room 436 of Milton Hall.

The course is designed by the National Court Reporters Association and offers an introduction to court reporting. Students can find out if they are interested in pursuing a career in the field without investing any money and minimal time.

For more information or to register, contact Mary Beth Johnson at mjohnson@ccac.edu or 412.237.2748.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reawch her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me